comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 21 2023 15:55:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131 1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 301.9 1.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.35 2.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 643.9 1.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,562.2 1.38%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Brokerage maintains ‘buy’ on ONGC, Oil India as Brent hits $80/bbl; Dividend pay, valuations among key reasons
Back Back

Brokerage maintains ‘buy’ on ONGC, Oil India as Brent hits $80/bbl; Dividend pay, valuations among key reasons

 Nikita Prasad

OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has risen to ₹7.4/litre, compared to the historical margin of ₹3.5/litre, said JM Financials.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo (REUTERS)

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India will find support with international crude oil prices sustaining below the $80 per barrel mark in the near-term. The three major OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) reported decent earnings growth in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FT24) with improved gross refinery margins.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said in its latest report that ‘’market’s optimism on OMCs will be contingent on crude sustaining below ~$80/bbl with OMCs’ FY24 P/B valuations (at ~1.1x for HPCL/IOCL and 1.4x for BPCL) being at 10 per cent premium to the historical average after recent rally.''

At spot Brent price and actual product cracks, OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has risen to 7.4/litre, compared to the historical margin of 3.5/litre and gross auto-fuel integrated margin to 17.3/litre compared to the historical margin of 11.4/litre, according to the brokerage.

Which oil explorers will benefit from high crude prices?

The brokerage has maintained a ‘buy’ on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at a target price of 225 and Oil India at a TP of 355) given strong dividend play of 6-8 per cent and also because current market price (CMP) is discounting ~$55-60/barrel net crude realisation.

While the TP is based on $65/bbl net crude realisation, and various changes in windfall tax suggesting that the government is fine with ONGC/Oil India making a net crude realisation of around $75/bbl.

‘’Brent crude price of $75-80/bbl is a sweet spot for ONGC/Oil India, as it improves visibility for net crude realisation of $75/bbl by eliminating the risk of ad hoc fuel subsidy burden,'' said JM Financials.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Dec 2023, 09:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App