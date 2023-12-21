Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India will find support with international crude oil prices sustaining below the $80 per barrel mark in the near-term. The three major OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) reported decent earnings growth in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FT24) with improved gross refinery margins.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said in its latest report that ‘’market’s optimism on OMCs will be contingent on crude sustaining below ~$80/bbl with OMCs’ FY24 P/B valuations (at ~1.1x for HPCL/IOCL and 1.4x for BPCL) being at 10 per cent premium to the historical average after recent rally.''

At spot Brent price and actual product cracks, OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has risen to ₹7.4/litre, compared to the historical margin of ₹3.5/litre and gross auto-fuel integrated margin to ₹17.3/litre compared to the historical margin of ₹11.4/litre, according to the brokerage.

Which oil explorers will benefit from high crude prices?

The brokerage has maintained a ‘buy’ on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at a target price of ₹225 and Oil India at a TP of ₹355) given strong dividend play of 6-8 per cent and also because current market price (CMP) is discounting ~$55-60/barrel net crude realisation.

While the TP is based on $65/bbl net crude realisation, and various changes in windfall tax suggesting that the government is fine with ONGC/Oil India making a net crude realisation of around $75/bbl.

‘’Brent crude price of $75-80/bbl is a sweet spot for ONGC/Oil India, as it improves visibility for net crude realisation of $75/bbl by eliminating the risk of ad hoc fuel subsidy burden,'' said JM Financials.

