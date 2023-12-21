Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Brokerage maintains 'buy' on ONGC, Oil India as Brent hits $80/bbl; Dividend pay, valuations among key reasons

Nikita Prasad

  • OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has risen to 7.4/litre, compared to the historical margin of 3.5/litre, said JM Financials.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India will find support with international crude oil prices sustaining below the $80 per barrel mark in the near-term. The three major OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) reported decent earnings growth in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FT24) with improved gross refinery margins.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said in its latest report that ‘’market’s optimism on OMCs will be contingent on crude sustaining below ~$80/bbl with OMCs’ FY24 P/B valuations (at ~1.1x for HPCL/IOCL and 1.4x for BPCL) being at 10 per cent premium to the historical average after recent rally.''

At spot Brent price and actual product cracks, OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has risen to 7.4/litre, compared to the historical margin of 3.5/litre and gross auto-fuel integrated margin to 17.3/litre compared to the historical margin of 11.4/litre, according to the brokerage.

Which oil explorers will benefit from high crude prices?

The brokerage has maintained a ‘buy’ on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at a target price of 225 and Oil India at a TP of 355) given strong dividend play of 6-8 per cent and also because current market price (CMP) is discounting ~$55-60/barrel net crude realisation.

While the TP is based on $65/bbl net crude realisation, and various changes in windfall tax suggesting that the government is fine with ONGC/Oil India making a net crude realisation of around $75/bbl.

‘’Brent crude price of $75-80/bbl is a sweet spot for ONGC/Oil India, as it improves visibility for net crude realisation of $75/bbl by eliminating the risk of ad hoc fuel subsidy burden,'' said JM Financials.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
