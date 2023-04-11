Brokerages have assigned ‘buy’ rating to FMCG major Godrej Consumers Products Ltd on growth prospects and diversified revenue profile. Brokerage firms HDFC Securities and Sharekhan have assigned ‘buy’ ratng to the company.

In its note, HDFC Securities said that Godrej Consumer's inorganic expansion over the past decade in Asia, Africa, the US and Latin America has enabled it to enjoy a diversified revenue profile. It said that the international operations of the company was the driving factor, as it contributed around 44% of its consolidated revenue in FY22.

“This expansion has helped the company in extracting synergies in terms of product cross-pollination and stronger distribution network, besides being able to diversify its product portfolio and geographical reach," said HDFC Securities.

The brokerage noted that at a consolidated level, in FY22, GCPL derived 41% of its revenue from the home care segment, 33% from hair care segment and 26% from personal care segment.

Its brands such as Goodknight and Hit in home care, Godrej Expert in the hair colouring segment and Cinthol and Godrej No 1 in the personal care segment enjoy market leading positions in the domestic market.

Similarly, in international markets, its brands Darling in the dry hair care segment in Africa and Mitu wet wipes and Stella air fresheners in Indonesia enjoy established market positions in their respective regions.

“GCPL has a consistent track record of introducing new products to cater to shifting consumer preferences and we expect that, going forward, its revenue growth will be driven by stable demand growth and introduction of new products across geographies.," said HDFC Securities in its note.

“We think the base case fair value of the stock is ₹1056 (42x FY25E EPS) and the bull case fair value is ₹1119 (44.5x FY25E EPS). Investors can buy the in stock ₹958-974 band (38.4x FY25E EPS) and add more on dips in ₹859-873 band (34.5x FY25E EPS)," it added.

While Sharekhan, said Godrej Consumer Prducts has shown improving growth prospects in key markets and delivered double-digit revenue growth beating its own expectation with steady consumer demand in domestic market, said brokerage Sharekhan. The brokerage has assigned 'buy' rating to GCPL with a price target of ₹1,100.

Godrej Consumers Products Q4 update

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday reported that it expects to report mid-single digit consolidated volume growth and double-digit operating profit growth for the quarter ended March 2023.

The company said that the growth trends continue to improve sequentially, in its regulatory filing. Godrej Consumer Products said that it expects the quality of profit should see improvement, led by gross margin recovery and continued marketing investments translating to double-digit EBITDA growth.

GCPL said that it saw steady demand in the quarter, with FMCG sector expected to witness gradual recovery in growth rates, in India.