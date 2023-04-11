Brokerage recommends ‘buy’ for Godrej Consumers on expansion, revenue diversification2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:16 PM IST
- In FY22, GCPL derived 41% of its revenue from the home care segment, 33% from hair care segment and 26% from personal care segment.
Brokerages have assigned ‘buy’ rating to FMCG major Godrej Consumers Products Ltd on growth prospects and diversified revenue profile. Brokerage firms HDFC Securities and Sharekhan have assigned ‘buy’ ratng to the company.
