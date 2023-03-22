Brokerage recommends ‘Buy’ on Radhakishan Damani's DMart. Here's why

“We remain positive on D’Mart Ready as it has increased city presence to 22, reduced delivery time to 1 day with reduction in delivery charges (Flat Rs49 as against 3% earlier). We believe attractive prices and far better consumer proposition than Big Basket (largest online retailer) will enable D’Mart Ready to turn EBIDTA positive by FY25 and PAT positive by FY27. We believe D’Mart has a huge growth runway ahead given low probability of heightened competition in modern trade, 1500+ store potential in existing clusters (current stores 306) and fast scale up in D’Mart Ready. We estimate 25% PAT CAGR over FY23-27 and retain ‘BUY’ with DCF based target price of Rs4699 (Rs4675 earlier)," said Prabhudas Lilladher.