Brokerage remains bullish on this IT stock, sees 24% upside potential2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:44 PM IST
- Maintaining a 'buy' rating for LTIMindtree, the brokerage said, ‘We see strong management execution track-records in the past at both Mindtree and LTI to become bedrock for LTIM to ensure industry leading profitable growth in coming years’
The merged entity of Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree (LTIMindtree) could see an upside of 24 per cent from the current levels in a year, suggested domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.
