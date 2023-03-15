Brokerage remains bullish on this IT stock, sees 24% upside potential

ICICI Securities expects EBIT margin to improve by 260 basis points over FY23-FY26 to 18.6 per cent, in line with management guidance to improve margins to 19-20 per cent by FY27, led by operating leverage with higher scale of operations and integration-related synergies around both employee costs and SG&A leading to 20 per cent EPS CAGR over FY23-26, the highest in their coverage universe.