Commenting on the Q1 performance of Rallis, Prabhudas Lilladher has highlighted “Key highlights are: (a) domestic revenue grew 17% YoY led by both price and volume growth of 11%/6% YoY respectively ; while crop care segment was up 27% YoY (+17%/+10% price and volume growth respectively); (b) export revenues were up 51% YoY (+25%/26% in terms of price and volumes); (c) seeds revenue remained flat YoY;Rs130mn provisions included in 1QFY23; (d) pressure on margins continues leading to EBITDA decline of 7% YoY; (e) launched 1 new herbicide each in cotton and paddy; with 3 new paddy hybrids and 1 tomato hybrid in seeds segment during 1QFY23 and (f) CRAMS gaining traction; PEKK to revive by end of FY23."