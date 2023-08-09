Motilal Oswal has recommended a ‘buy’ on ICICI Lombard with a target price of ₹1,550, representing a 15 per cent increase over the stock's current market price hovering between ₹1,390- ₹1,400. The domestic brokerage firm said in its report that the insurer's expense ratio has improved to 29.7 per cent during the April-June quarter, ahead of analysts' estimates.

Going ahead, the growth in the motor segment is likely to be back-ended, with the company waiting for the rationalization of pricing in the own damage (OD) segment. In the health segment, the benefits of price hikes and improving efficiency of the agency channel should translate into better profitability, according to the brokerage.

‘’Synergy benefits from the Bharti AXA merger (technology related), scale benefits, and improvement in mix in the Health business (higher share of retail health) should help to improve the combined ratio and RoE over the next couple of years. The management continues to guide for better performance, and hence we keep our estimates unchanged for FY24/FY25. We retain BUY with a TP of ₹1,550 (32x FY25E),'' said Motilal Oswal in its report.

Shares of ICICI Lombard dropped 1.70 per cent to touch an intra day low of ₹1,387.60, setting 1.70 per cent lower at ₹1,391.60 apiece during the trading session on Wednesday. Earlier today, ICICI Lombard General Insurance had received a Goods and Services Tax (GST) show-cause notice, alleging a tax demand of ₹273.4 crore along with interest, the company informed the BSE.

On August 8, ICICI Lombard received a Show Cause Notice (SCN) dated July 26 from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence in New Delhi. The notice alleges a tax demand of ₹273,44,50,284 under Section 74(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, along with interest under Section 50(1) of the Act and a penalty under Section 74(1) read with Section 122(2)(b) of the Act.

This issue primarily revolves around an industry-wide concern regarding the applicability of GST on salvage-adjusted and ineligible input tax credit for motor claims settled. The company, without accepting liability, has deposited ₹104,13,18,970 under protest.

This deposited amount has been disclosed in the financial statements of the company for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, under notes to contingent liability, the company said in its statement. ICICI Lombard has said that it would be "filing its response against the said SCN within the prescribed timelines".

ICICI Lombard reported a 12 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in net profit at ₹390.4 crore for the three months that ended June 30, 2023. In the June quarter, ICICI Lombard's gross direct premium income (GDPI) for Q1 FY2024 was ₹63.87 billion, showing a growth of 18.9 per cent compared to ₹53.70 billion in Q1 FY2023. This growth exceeded the industry growth rate of 17.9 per cent.

