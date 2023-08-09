Brokerage sees 15% upside on ICICI Lombard; recommends ‘buy’ on better expense ratio; do you own?2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:51 PM IST
The domestic brokerage firm said in its report that the insurer's expense ratio has improved to 29.7 per cent during the April-June quarter, ahead of analysts' estimates.
Motilal Oswal has recommended a ‘buy’ on ICICI Lombard with a target price of ₹1,550, representing a 15 per cent increase over the stock's current market price hovering between ₹1,390- ₹1,400. The domestic brokerage firm said in its report that the insurer's expense ratio has improved to 29.7 per cent during the April-June quarter, ahead of analysts' estimates.
