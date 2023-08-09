‘’Synergy benefits from the Bharti AXA merger (technology related), scale benefits, and improvement in mix in the Health business (higher share of retail health) should help to improve the combined ratio and RoE over the next couple of years. The management continues to guide for better performance, and hence we keep our estimates unchanged for FY24/FY25. We retain BUY with a TP of ₹1,550 (32x FY25E),'' said Motilal Oswal in its report.

