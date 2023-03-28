Brokerage sees 18% upside in Brigade Enterprises, do you own it?2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:50 PM IST
The brokerage has initiated ‘accumulate’ call on the stock. on healthy launch pipeline, recovery in hospitality assets, and strong operating cashflows. It has assigned a target price of ₹537
Brokerage Geojit initiated coverage on the real estate player Brigade Enterprise on the back of a robust residential pipeline, healthy cash flows, and the revived hospitality segment.
