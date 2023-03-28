Brokerage sees 18% upside in Brigade Enterprises, do you own it?

“Brigade clocked a pre-sale of Rs.2,618.5 cr in 9MFY23, up 31% YoY. Area sold increased to 3.96 msf from 3.16msf in 9MFY22, and collection increased to Rs. 2,833 cr. (+34% YoY) during the same period. We expect the momentum to continue, aided by a healthy pipeline. Hospitality revenue increased 61% YoY to Rs. 101 cr for Q3FY23. EBITDA increased to ₹21.1 cr (+17.9% YoY). In Q3 FY23, Average Revenue per Room (ARR) increased by 58% YoY, while occupancy increased by 14%." said brokerage in its report