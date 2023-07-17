Brokerage sees 23% upside on Federal Bank; recommends ‘buy’ after Q1FY24 results; do you own?1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Federal Bank reported a net profit of ₹853.74 crore for the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 42.2 per cent from ₹600.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.
LKP Securities has recommended a ‘buy’ on Federal Bank with a target price of ₹160, representing a 21 per cent increase over the stock's closing price of ₹132.55 on July 17. Shares of Federal Bank gained over 3 per cent to touch an intra day high of ₹1,33.65, setting 2.51 per cent higher at ₹132.55 apiece during the trading session on Monday. The stock quotes a 52-week high price of ₹143.35 with an upper price band of ₹145.80, according to BSE data.
