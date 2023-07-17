LKP Securities has recommended a ‘buy’ on Federal Bank with a target price of ₹160, representing a 21 per cent increase over the stock's closing price of ₹132.55 on July 17. Shares of Federal Bank gained over 3 per cent to touch an intra day high of ₹1,33.65, setting 2.51 per cent higher at ₹132.55 apiece during the trading session on Monday. The stock quotes a 52-week high price of ₹143.35 with an upper price band of ₹145.80, according to BSE data.
Federal Bank reported a net profit of ₹853.74 crore in the April-June quarter of current fiscal, registering a growth of 42.2 per cent from ₹600.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q1FY24 rose 19.6 per cent to R 1,918 crore in the said quarter, from ₹1,604.5 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) contracted marginally by 7 basis points to 3.15 per cent from 3.22 per cent in the June quarter last year.
Federal Bank has reported mixed 1QFY24 earnings, according to the domestic brokerage house and some of the key pointers were as follows: -NPA ratio slightly weak (GNPA: 2.38 per cent v/s 2.36 per cent in the previous quarter) on the back of higher slippages and slower recoveries-Reported slippages were up with slower recoveries-Restructuring pool declines further with 21 per cent coverage-Robust business growth with credit off-take of 21 per cent and deposit traction of 21.3 per cent.
‘’We believe the asset quality is likely to stay stable with significant improvement in profitability. We have incorporated steady provision requirements along with stable growth in the balance sheet and expect it to deliver RoA/ RoE of 1.2 per cent/15 per cent by FY24E. We reiterate BUY with target price of ₹160 (based on 1.2x FY25E Adj. BVPS); a potential upside of 23 per cent,'' said LKP Securities on Federal Bank's outlook after April-June quarter results.
