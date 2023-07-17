Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Brokerage sees 23% upside on Federal Bank; recommends ‘buy’ after Q1FY24 results; do you own?

Brokerage sees 23% upside on Federal Bank; recommends ‘buy’ after Q1FY24 results; do you own?

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:46 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Federal Bank reported a net profit of 853.74 crore for the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 42.2 per cent from 600.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.

At 1.15 pm, Federal Bank shares were trading at 83.05 on the BSE, up 12% from its previous close. Photo: Mint

LKP Securities has recommended a ‘buy’ on Federal Bank with a target price of 160, representing a 21 per cent increase over the stock's closing price of 132.55 on July 17. Shares of Federal Bank gained over 3 per cent to touch an intra day high of 1,33.65, setting 2.51 per cent higher at 132.55 apiece during the trading session on Monday. The stock quotes a 52-week high price of 143.35 with an upper price band of 145.80, according to BSE data.

LKP Securities has recommended a ‘buy’ on Federal Bank with a target price of 160, representing a 21 per cent increase over the stock's closing price of 132.55 on July 17. Shares of Federal Bank gained over 3 per cent to touch an intra day high of 1,33.65, setting 2.51 per cent higher at 132.55 apiece during the trading session on Monday. The stock quotes a 52-week high price of 143.35 with an upper price band of 145.80, according to BSE data.

Federal Bank reported a net profit of 853.74 crore in the April-June quarter of current fiscal, registering a growth of 42.2 per cent from 600.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Federal Bank reported a net profit of 853.74 crore in the April-June quarter of current fiscal, registering a growth of 42.2 per cent from 600.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q1FY24 rose 19.6 per cent to R 1,918 crore in the said quarter, from 1,604.5 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) contracted marginally by 7 basis points to 3.15 per cent from 3.22 per cent in the June quarter last year.

Federal Bank has reported mixed 1QFY24 earnings, according to the domestic brokerage house and some of the key pointers were as follows: -NPA ratio slightly weak (GNPA: 2.38 per cent v/s 2.36 per cent in the previous quarter) on the back of higher slippages and slower recoveries-Reported slippages were up with slower recoveries-Restructuring pool declines further with 21 per cent coverage-Robust business growth with credit off-take of 21 per cent and deposit traction of 21.3 per cent.

‘’We believe the asset quality is likely to stay stable with significant improvement in profitability. We have incorporated steady provision requirements along with stable growth in the balance sheet and expect it to deliver RoA/ RoE of 1.2 per cent/15 per cent by FY24E. We reiterate BUY with target price of 160 (based on 1.2x FY25E Adj. BVPS); a potential upside of 23 per cent,'' said LKP Securities on Federal Bank's outlook after April-June quarter results.

This copy is being updated

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 07:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.