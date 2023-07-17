Federal Bank has reported mixed 1QFY24 earnings, according to the domestic brokerage house and some of the key pointers were as follows: -NPA ratio slightly weak (GNPA: 2.38 per cent v/s 2.36 per cent in the previous quarter) on the back of higher slippages and slower recoveries-Reported slippages were up with slower recoveries-Restructuring pool declines further with 21 per cent coverage-Robust business growth with credit off-take of 21 per cent and deposit traction of 21.3 per cent.