Brokerage sees 37% upside in Interglobe Aviation stock. Do you own it?2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Emkay has maintained a 'Buy' rating for InterGlobe Aviation with a target price of ₹12600, implying a 37.4 per cent upside potential from its current levels.
InterGlobe Aviation, which operates airlines IndiGo is expected to perform well with its dominant position, low-cost leadership, and running order book of 487 aircraft. Brokerage Emkay Global believes the carrier is ‘best-positioned to capture the sectoral drivers’ ahead.
