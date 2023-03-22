Brokerage sees 37% upside in Interglobe Aviation stock. Do you own it?

“Domestic pax in FY23 would be 136mn, slightly above our earlier estimate of 135mn; while going by Mar-23 run-rate, FY24 could easily hit our 165mn estimate with a high chance of bettering it. Against our 15% medium-term pax CAGR, net fleet addition (despite Air India’s mega order) should be 10-11%, thereby keeping theoretical supply lower than demand, which would support PLFs and yields," Emkay report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}