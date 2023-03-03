Brokerage sees 66% rise in SpiceJet stock on healthy air traffic growth in FY242 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Reliance Securities maintains ‘BUY’ rating on SpiceJet, with an unrevised target price of ₹61, which shows an upside of 66 per cent at current market price of ₹36.48 on BSE.
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd, having a market valuation of ₹2,195.53 crore is expected to see healthy pick-up in aviation traffic over FY23-FY25E due to the pickup on healthy demand for leisure travel in post Covid era, according to report by Reliance Securities.
