Brokerage sees 66% rise in SpiceJet stock on healthy air traffic growth in FY24

“We expect SJET to report losses in FY23E due to record high ATF prices and lag effect of cost pass on. We expect a strong revival in air passenger traffic over the next 2 years and factor 28% CAGR in ASK over FY22-FY25E (vs. -16% CAGR over FY18-FY21). Considering lower-than-expected fleet addition, we decrease our revenue estimates by 5%/24% for FY23E/FY24E. Considering the higher ATF prices and lower capacity addition, other cost inflation due to weakening INR impacting company’s performance, going forward, we revise our EBITDAR margin estimates by -107bps for FY24E, though we increase it by 115bps in FY23 factoring better than expected 3QFY23 performance," said Reliance Securities in its report.

