Indian Hotels is one of the most valued stocks in the late market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha's portfolio. This Tata Group-backed stock has shown double-digit growth on Dalal Street. In the last six months, the stock has gained by more than 15.5%. And on a year-on-year basis, the upside is nearly 52% in this midcap. Recently, the company posted an all-time high PAT of ₹383 crore in the third quarter of FY23, surpassing any full-year profits. Amidst strong growth in Q3FY23, brokerage Geojit sees a potential for 12% surge in Indian Hotels going ahead.

