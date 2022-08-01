Brokerage sees record high for this multibagger stock after PAT rises 300% in Q14 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 03:47 PM IST
GHCL Ltd. is a mid-cap company in the chemical industry with a market valuation of Rs. 6,071.13 crore. An essential raw ingredient for the glass and ceramics industries, soda ash (anhydrous sodium carbonate), and sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) are produced by the firm in the chemical industry. GHCL also operates lignite mines in Khadsaliya in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district to provide the raw materials required to make soda ash. Sodium bicarbonate, a crucial raw ingredient for sectors like baking, pharmaceuticals, the manufacture of fire extinguishers, cleaning products, etc., is another product that GHCL manufactures at a capacity of about 65 thousand MTPA.