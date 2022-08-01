Brokerage sees record high for this multibagger stock after PAT rises 300% in Q1

After, robust Q1FY23 earnings, the brokerage firm Arihant Capital is bullish on the shares of GHCL Ltd and has set a target price of INR 898 which would be an all-time high for the stock. The brokerage has said “The global and domestic soda ash industry is witnessing supply-demand imbalance. Additionally, the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict has further tightened the domestic market, thus supporting price growth. The company is expanding its capacity through brownfield and greenfield project, which will facilitate volume growth. It reported strong earnings growth in Q1FY23 and we believe that the growth trajectory will continue in FY23, facilitated by supportive industry dynamics. We value the overall company on a SOTP basis, factoring its Chemical and Textile business. We appraise the base business of Chemicals on EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x its FY24E EBITDA and arrive at a fair value of INR 800 per share. The Textile business is valued by applying 25% discount to its replacement cost, yielding per share value of INR 98. Accordingly, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with the Target Price of INR 898 per share."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}