Brokerage trims estimates for Cipla amid regulatory setback. Should you buy this pharma stock?
Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended ‘BUY’ with revised target price of ₹1,070 per share
Pharma giant Cipla's share price has been under pressure for last three consecutive days. On Wednesday, the Cipla stock dipped by nearly a percent on BSE after it received eight observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in its Pithampur manufacturing facility. Following a regulatory setback, brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has trimmed its earnings estimates on Cipla and cut stock target price.
