“Indore is one of the crucial facilities for Cipla. The facility contributes 5% to total revenues. Key filings like gAdvair have been made from this facility. Apart from gAdvair, some other niche inhalation filings like gSymbicort, gQvar have been done. Among existing products, gAlbuterol, gBrovana are being supplied from Indore facility. Overall this will also result in increase in remediation cost in near term," the brokerage said.