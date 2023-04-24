Brokerages bullish on HDFC Bank stock following RBI's clarifications on its proposed merger4 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:23 PM IST
HDFC Bank has received clarification from the RBI regarding its proposed merger with HDFC. Read on to know what the clarification is and what brokerages have to say about it:
HDFC Bank Ltd, recently announced that the banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided some clarifications regarding its proposed merger with the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×