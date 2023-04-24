"We believe that the requirement to meet the SLR, CRR, and LCR right from the effective date of merger would be manageable, given the increased focus on garnering liabilities. We further believe that these forbearances offer reassurances that the merger is progressing as planned and would likely be finalised as per the indicated timelines. Our strong recommendation to 'buy' HDFC Bank stock remains unchanged and we retain our target price of ₹1,950," said the brokerage.