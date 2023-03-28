Brokerages bullish on this cement stock, expect shares to gain up to 21%

Brokerages including Emkay Global, Motilal Oswal, Axis Securities and Sharekhan have reiterated their 'buy' call on Dalmia Bharat Ltd, considering its strong growth potential led by capacity additions. Their target prices on the stock range between ₹1,750 and ₹2,260, implying an upside of up to 21 per cent from the current market levels. Dalmia Bharat shares closed at ₹1,858.90 on Monday. The stock was trading 1.73 per cent lower at ₹1,836.95 apiece on Tuesday.

