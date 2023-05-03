Brokerages hold mixed views on Adani-owned Ambuja Cements post Q4 results; check details5 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Ambuja Cements Q4FY23 earnings: Investors' response on Wednesday to the Q4FY23 earnings of the Adani-owned cement manufacturers was muted.
For the quarter that ended in March 2023, Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday recorded a 1.5% increase in net profit to ₹502.4 crore. Comparatively, the equivalent quarter of the previous fiscal had a net profit of ₹495 crore.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×