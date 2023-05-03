For the quarter that ended in March 2023, Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday recorded a 1.5% increase in net profit to ₹502.4 crore. Comparatively, the equivalent quarter of the previous fiscal had a net profit of ₹495 crore.

When compared to the same quarter a year prior, its consolidated revenue from operations increased by 8.4% to ₹4,256.3 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) decreased slightly to ₹788.3 crore and margins decreased to 18.5% from 20.1% in the March 2022 quarter on the operational front.

Ambuja Cements witnessed consistent volume growth during the fourth quarter, reaching 8.1 million tonnes. This development was aided by an increase in blended cement, improved route planning, and higher operational synergies with its subsidiary, ACC.

Investors' response on Wednesday to the Q4FY23 earnings of the Adani-owned cement manufacturers was muted. On the BSE, the stock ended the day at ₹383.50 per share, down 2.8%.

Brokerages have shared their ratings and opinions on the stock in response to the Q4FY23 earnings results of the cement major. Let's take a look at what they have suggested.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

According to the brokerage's analysis, the company's Q1 EBITDA for calendar year (CL) 2023 was roughly 14% higher than predicted thanks to higher-than-expected volumes and cost savings, coming in at ₹788.3 crore.

EBITDA/t as a result was ₹973 as compared to ₹830 in Q4CY22 and ₹1,058 last year. The company forecasts this indicator (including other income) to be in the range of ₹1,200-1,400 in FY24 and hopes to increase it by an additional ₹300-400.

The management reiterated plans to invest around ₹460 billion in capital expenditures (capex) over the next five years to double the group cement capacity to 140 million tonnes (MT). Priority projects with expected start dates in FY24 include integrated units with grinding capacity of around 11 MT and 15 MT, 73.6 MW WHRS, and 200 MW of RE. According to management's guidance, ordering for these is anticipated to start soon, and they anticipate a capex outflow of roughly ₹72 billion in FY24. The brokerage is of the opinion that the street will closely monitor orders in order to figure out how future capacity additions will develop.

"In the backdrop of anticipated aggressive capacity growth and huge potential to optimise cost, the current valuations of about 16 times FY24E and nearly 13.2 times FY25E EV/EBITDA appear attractive. Retain ‘buy’ with a revised target price of ₹458 ( ₹452 earlier)," said the brokerage.

Equirus Securities Pvt Ltd

The brokerage anticipates continued robust demand momentum, driven by the housing sector and the government of India's push for infrastructure and backed by impending election spending. Despite this, cement price increases have fallen short of expectations despite healthy demand, and the likelihood of meaningful increases in FY24E is still remote, prompting the brokerage to lower its EBITDA projections for those years by 4%/3%.

"We believe investor apprehension on the group may limit a meaningful re-rating of the company's valuation multiple in the near term; hence, we maintain our 1-year forward. EV/EBITDA at 14 times. We nevertheless maintain 'long' with a Sep’24 TP of ₹445 after adjusting for warrant conversion ( ₹480 earlier) given attractive valuations post the recent stock correction," said the brokerage.

Kotak Institutional Equities

While the company's 4QFY23 standalone EBITDA met brokerage house expectations, ACC's poor performance hurt consolidated margins. While plant closures in the North resulted in weak volumes and a loss of market share, EBITDA sequentially improved, primarily driven by fuel costs.

In 2HFY23, working capital and capex both climbed significantly. Multiple expansion projects are being worked on by management, but timetables and a thorough plan are still lacking, believes the brokerage. The firm has kept its 'sell' recommendation and is continuing to believe that Rs 340 per share reflects fair value.

"Management reiterated its target to double capacity to 140 mtpa in the next five years, or FY2028E. However, the roadmap and plant-wise details are yet to be finalised. We find the target too ambitious and estimate consolidated capacity to increase to 87 mtpa by FY2026E from the current 68 mtpa. Further, we estimate these expansions to be back-ended in FY2025-26E, as orders for equipment have not been placed. The company is working on various cost saving opportunities through Adani Group adjacencies, lower energy costs and logistics optimisation. We estimate EBITDA/ton for the company (standalone) at ₹1,174/1,266 in FY2024/25E versus ₹973/861 in 4Q/FY2023 and for ACC at ₹844/993 in FY2024/25E versus ₹549/499 in 4Q/FY2023," said the brokerage.

Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd

In its analysis, the brokerage stated that although the cement giant's reported earnings above expectations, realisation fell short of expectations. Although management continues to predict that the Group's capacity will double from 67.5 to 140 mtpa over the course of five years, the brokerage is not accounting for a 24% increase in equity shares due to the conversion of 477.48 million warrants by FY24E.

"We factor significant improvement in EBITDA/tn from ₹973 (Q5FY23)/ ₹852 (FY23) to ₹1,151 (FY24E)/ ₹1,227 (FY25E). Current valuation of 16.7x/ 15.4x FY24E/ FY25E EV/EBITDA is at 14.0%/ 19.7% premium to 5-yr average, which leaves limited upside. Thus, we maintain 'reduce' with a revised target price of ₹416," said the brokerage.

