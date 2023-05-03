"Management reiterated its target to double capacity to 140 mtpa in the next five years, or FY2028E. However, the roadmap and plant-wise details are yet to be finalised. We find the target too ambitious and estimate consolidated capacity to increase to 87 mtpa by FY2026E from the current 68 mtpa. Further, we estimate these expansions to be back-ended in FY2025-26E, as orders for equipment have not been placed. The company is working on various cost saving opportunities through Adani Group adjacencies, lower energy costs and logistics optimisation. We estimate EBITDA/ton for the company (standalone) at ₹1,174/1,266 in FY2024/25E versus ₹973/861 in 4Q/FY2023 and for ACC at ₹844/993 in FY2024/25E versus ₹549/499 in 4Q/FY2023," said the brokerage.