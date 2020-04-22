Brokerages move HC against MCX on negative settlement price of crude oil

MUMBAI : Three brokerage firms -- Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Religare Securities and PCS Securities Ltd -- on Wednesday moved Bombay High Court against Multi Commodity Exchange’s (MCX) decision to arrive at a settlement price of minus ₹2,884 per barrel for crude oil contracts that expired on Monday.

In the petition the brokerages claimed that neither MCX nor any other commodity exchange in India "has any provision to trade commodities / stock by assigning it a negative value to it". The firms are seeking a stay on the settlement of the contract till final orders.

A copy of the petition has been reviewed by Mint.

"Crude Oil futures contracts are settled in cash on the exchange and there is no delivery-based mechanism for these contracts in India and therefore these contracts can be traded at base price of Rs. 1 to say the least in case of an unprecedented eventuality. Thus, assigning a negative value is arbitrary and illogical and demonstrates utter disregard of the basic principles and fundamentals of the settlement system in India," said the firms in the petition.

The case pertains to the settlement of crude oil contracts at MCX which suffered a double whammy on Tuesday. One owing to the unprecedented crisis in international markets, where prices turned negative. Second, the exchange failed to arrive at a settlement price for its contract ended on 20 April. The two factors combined will lead to an estimated loss of ₹435 crore to the brokers who were left holding the buy position for April month crude oil futures.

MCX relies on the Nymex (New York Mercantile Exchange) rates for pricing its crude oil contracts. The May futures on the New York exchange had settled at an unprecedented negative rate: Minus $37.63 a barrel. However, the Indian commodity exchange had to provisionally settle the contracts during the early hours of Tuesday at ₹1. It later released the final settlement price of minus ₹2884 per barrel.

The firms also said that risk management software does not accept any negative value for calculating risk and margins for the futures contract. And that it has resulted in unreasonable and undue profits to one segment of investors to the detriment of others which is unhealthy and against the spirit of a regulated ecosystem.

"The circular (on settlement price) has adverse and far reaching consequences which are detrimental to the interest of the investors and the market participants of the commodity market," the firms said.

The brokerages also grouched against the reduced trading hours, and dubbed it as the biggest reason behind the settlement fiasco. On 27 March, bourses had announced a reduction in commodity trading hours till 5pm due to covid-19 related lockdown. Crude oil prices fell at Nymex between 5pm and 11.30pm, India time on Monday and as trading was shut in India during those hours, many brokers could not get out of contracts.

"Since the MCX closed at 5.00 p.m. (due to covid-19 notifications), the investors were not able to cut down their positions. Had MCX been open for trade, clients would have had the opportunity to exit their positions as the price of the contract on NYMEX was in positive territory till 10.30 p.m. (IST). The prices went into negative territory only after 10.30 p.m. (IST) whereas in the normal case of MCX timings, the client could have traded up-to 11.30 p.m. (IST) so there was no fair opportunity for clients to transact because of the change in exchange timing due to covid-19," the firms said in the petition.