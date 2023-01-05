Brokerages pick these 5 stocks to buy for medium-term

We expect the company to benefit from ramp up of new products post large capital expenditure. Management aims to start revenue from export markets mostly from FY25E. It has identified new products, for both the markets. We estimate revenue, EBITDA, and PAT CAGR of 29%/28%/27% over FY22-25E. Operating margin is expected to remain at around 49-50% over the next 2-3 years. We feel investors can buy Gujarat Themis Biosyn in the band of ₹774-787 and add more on declines to ₹682 (12x Sep-24E EPS) for base case target of ₹852 (15x Sep-24E EPS) and bull case target of ₹909 (16x Sep-24E EPS) over the next 2-3 quarters.