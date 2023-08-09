Brokerages reiterate bullish bets on Hindalco shares after Q1 results; Should you buy?3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:42 AM IST
On a consolidated basis, Hindalco Industries' net profit fell 40.4% on-year to ₹2,454 crore, while revenue from operations declined nearly 9% YoY to ₹52,991 crore.
Hindalco Industries share price gained nearly a percent in the early trade on Wednesday, after the company’s Q1 results largely met analysts’ estimates. Hindalco shares gained as much as 0.71% in the early trade, but soon gave up gains to trade marginally lower.
