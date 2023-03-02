Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' recommendation on Federal Bank with potential to return 15%
- HDFC Securities maintain their Buy rating on Federal Bank and set a target price of ₹175
Private sector lender Federal Bank remains confident of clocking market share gains in high-yield segments and driving higher business productivity on both sides of the balance sheet, said HDFC Securities in its report on Thursday.
