Brokerages see likely gain in FMCG stock with BJP’s return to power
The positive outlook for the FMCG sector is underscored by factors such as improvements in key economic indicators, a normal monsoon benefiting agriculture, and significant investments by FMCG companies in expanding their distribution networks.
The new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is likely to roll out more “pro-consumption initiatives", benefitting consumption as well as stock valuations of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms, brokerages said in an analysis after the general elections.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started