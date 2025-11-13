Why are brokerages struggling to implement algo trading for retail investors?
Dipti Sharma , Neha Joshi 5 min read 13 Nov 2025, 12:57 pm IST
Summary
The rollout of algorithmic trading, originally set to begin on 1 August, was first pushed to 1 October before being set in phases—31 October for registering at least one algorithmic product, and 30 November for any additional ones. What’s behind the delay?
As stockbrokers rush to meet the market regulator’s deadline to implement algorithmic trading for retail investors, sweeping changes in order execution and sluggish implementation by vendors are making compliance difficult.
