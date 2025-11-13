Why are brokerages struggling to implement algo trading for retail investors?

‘Most brokers on track’

All brokers were required to submit at least one algorithm to the exchanges by the end of October, and almost all did so, said Nikhil Aralimatti, business analyst at Zerodha. Exchanges must approve or reject these proposals by the end of November, after which a mock trial and testing phase will run until 1 April, he added. Aralimatti said the new framework would offer more flexibility to retail traders since algorithms allow users to automate their trades and not have to constantly monitor them. He added that Zerodha was on track to implement Sebi’s circular.