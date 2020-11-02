Brokerages upgrade ICICI Bank as operating performance improves, stock up 7%2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2020, 02:54 PM IST
MUMBAI: Shares of ICICI Bank rose 7% on Monday after the lender reported a six-fold jump in net profit to ₹4,251.33 crore in thequarter ended September.
At 02:00 pm, ICICI Bank stock was 6.43% higher at ₹417.80, while the benchmark index Sensex lost 0.02% to 39604.71.
The bank’s net interest income -- difference between interest earned and interested expended -- grew 16% to ₹9,366 crore in Q2FY21 from ₹8,057 crore. However, net interest margin (NIM) fell 3.57% as against 3.64% a year ago. Sequentially, NIM was at 3.69% in Q1FY21.
The bank's asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 5.17% in September quarter from 6.37% a year ago. Net NPAs declined to 1.0% from 1.6%.
“The liability franchise continues to improve, with cost of deposits declining to 4.2%, while a lower credit deposit ratio provides a strong growth opportunity and expect Return on Asset and Return on Equity of 1.4%/12.8% for FY2022E," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a client note.
The bank has also provided for higher covid-19 provisioning despite an improving collection trend.
“Collection efficiency at the bank-level is at 97% of pre-covid trend wholesale better than retail slightly and is expected to normalize fully in coming months as collection effort intensifies. Hence, the bank believes that current pandemic provisioning buffer 1.3% of loans, apart from cushion of 79% Provision Coverage Ratio, should be adequate to address the requirement for restructuring less than 10% provisional and residual non-performing loans flow" said Yes Securities in a note.
Emkay Global Financial Services has raised its target price for the bank's stock. “Factoring in better growth and asset-quality outlook, raise FY2021-2023E EPS by 1-19% and expect return on assets/return on equity to improve gradually to 1.6%/14% by FY2023 estimates from 0.8%/7% in FY2020. ICICI the top pick in the banking space, offering a strong play on growth and better asset-quality performance across cycles and revised target price to Rs520," it said.
