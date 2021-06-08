Brokers, advisers warn against trading in DHFL stock

Discount broker Zerodha has issued a warning for investors on its Twitter handle. “Equity shares of DHLF (NSE) are likely to be extinguished as part of the acquisition of the company due to NCLT’s insolvency process. There can be a significant risk of you losing your entire investment by trading in this stock. DHFL is at the upper circuit price for the day, which means there are no sellers. Buy order will remain pending until filled," the post's message that the company is sending to its customers said.