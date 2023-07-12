Brokers alert clients to close out HDFC F&O Contracts by 12 July

Brokers alert clients to close out HDFC F&O Contracts by 12 July1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:33 AM IST
This is pursuant to the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank taking effect from 1 July and the bank and HDFC fixing 13 July as the record date for ascertaining the shareholders of HDFC who will be eligible to receive shares of the merged HDFC Bank
Mumbai: Traders and hedgers on HDFC have been warned by their brokers to exit all their derivatives positions in the mortgage financier by July 12 or face compulsory delivery in the underlying HDFC stocks .
