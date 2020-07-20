Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Brokers ask Sebi to delay inspections due to covid
Association of National Exchange Members of India urges Sebi and exchanges to postpone inspections till the end of the year or till the situation is back to normal

MUMBAI : Stock brokers, through the industry body Association of National Exchange Members of India (ANMI), have written to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and exchanges seeking postponement of inspections till the end of the year or till the situation is back to normal, against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Exchanges in the capacity of first line regulators conduct annual inspections of brokers and trading members. If the inspections point to any deficiencies such as unauthorized trades or mis-utilization of client securities, it becomes the basis for disciplinary proceeding or regulatory action.

Exchanges started these inspections earlier this month.

“The exchanges have asked for humongous data which is difficult to compile with staff dispersed at multiple locations, co-ordination issues" and the absence of facilities for many of the brokerage staff who are working from home, ANMI wrote to Sebi.

A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Mint.

“Please do not force the brokers and their staff to come to offices and provide information that they are finding it difficult to provide by working from home. To ask for humongous data in such times and carrying out even digital inspections is putting a lot of pressure in these torrid times on brokers, which can be avoided and pushed to the future when normalcy returns across the country," ANMI said.

