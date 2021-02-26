Brokers blame NSE glitch; Sebi to take apt measures

Brokers and market participants have condemned the way the National Stock Exchange ( NSE ) handled the crisis following a complete shutdown of trading for nearly four hours on Wednesday. Timely communication and clarification could have averted panic sell-off by online brokers on the BSE and prevented huge losses to investors, they added.

The Association of National Stock Exchange Members of India (Anmi) also blamed the NSE for losses caused to day traders due to the technical glitch at India’s largest stock exchange. In a letter to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Anmi said the NSE did not make any public announcements on the root cause and offer any solution.

“We believe that the exchange had knowledge of situation at the initial trading hour when the position remained at peak level, however, no steps were taken to minimize the losses incurred by investors," it said.

Many small traders took to social media platforms such as Twitter expressing concerns over their losses on positions that were forcibly squared off by online brokers such as Zerodha. Brokers urged Sebi to allow the benchmarks Nifty and Sensex to trade on all the stock exchanges. Anmi said if there is uniformity of products across the exchanges, the problem would have got resolved due to the interoperability feature.





View Full Image Graphic Mint





“In such a situation of crisis, there should be well-defined policies and measures to manage such situations to avoid panic among markets and traders, market participants and exchanges," said a person familiar with stock market operation.

Sebi on Thursday said it will take all necessary measures to ensure rectification of the underlying causes such as addressing institutional deficiencies.

The regulator said it has put in place a framework to deal with incidences of technical glitches at the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchanges and clearing corporations. Sebi said MIIs will have to submit a detailed root cause analysis in a time bound manner after due vetting by the technology committee and governing board of the MII.

Also, on Thursday, the NSE said it had to shut down temporarily on Wednesday due to telecom link failure leading to unavailability of online risk management.

“While there was no impact to the trading system, this instability resulted in an impact to the online risk management system, which is configured in a high availability mode. Given that the risk management system was unavailable, market functioning had to be shut down," NSE said in a statement. It added that NSE is awaiting detailed root cause analysis (RCA) from telecom service providers and vendors regarding the incident.

“NSE’s report should be made public given the extent of damage," said an expert in financial markets.

NSE has leading market shares (by total turnover) of 93.31% in equity cash trading, 99.90% in equity derivatives trading, 59.73% in currency derivatives trading, 86.72% in interest rate derivatives trading and 90.69% in ETFs trading for fiscal 2020. And as the chart shows, volumes have risen sharply in the past year. This raises questions in some quarters on whether investments in infrastructure have kept pace with the rapid rise in volumes.

As of March 2020, NSE’s pan-India high speed network is supported by around 194,255 terminals. According to NSE annual report, during FY 2019-20, its total IT and telecom expenses were ₹222.30 crore as compared to ₹204.31 crore for FY 2018-19.

