Broking industry body Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has urged regulatory authorities to reconsider the proposed 100% levy on day trade peak margins. In a letter to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Anmi said that the proposed margin is 300% of what should have been the actual levy.

“There is a great disconnect between what is being collected from clients and what needs to be collected vis-a-vis the attendant risks arising in intraday trades. Anmi, however, reiterates that they are not against collection of intraday margin levied on clients nor the levy of full margin on the clearing member irrespective of the nature of the trade," it said in a letter to Sebi dated 15 May.

The concerns raised by Anmi is related to Sebi’s new mandate in margin trading which was brought into effect last year in a phased manner. From March 1, 2021, Sebi hiked the upfront margin requirement to 50% from 25%. The next phase in June is to raise the limit to 75% and ultimately to 100% by September. Under the new system securities lying in clients' demat account cannot be used towards margin payment, instead these need to be pledged with the broker after client authorisation and further re-plegded with clearing corporations and exchanges. The client authorisation is being obtained via one-time password (OTP) and emails. Any shortfall in margin collection will also lead to a penalty for clients and trading members.

According to Anmi’s data, rate of overnight margins, levied on intraday trades are almost 3.33 times more than what is warranted based on the risks of the trade. It said that ideal margin based on the attendant risks ideally should not exceed 33.33% of the SPAN (standard portfolio analysis of risk margin).

“In the current margining structure, the current levy of Peak margins is actually 300% of the margin which should have been actually levied. The levy of margin being a high multiple on intraday trades is also causing effects elsewhere," said Anmi spokesperson.

Anmi said that xcessive margin will not serve purpose of orderly growth of market as margin is not the only factor for volume growth/ de-growth. There are several other factors like changes in price of stock or commodity, economy, international market and several others.

It further reiterated that nowhere in the world, clients are required to pay upfront peak margins. Anmi added that Indian markets are already at a disadvantage compared to SGX in terms of margins, time of trading, transaction cost and taxation. Any further unwarranted restrictions will result in export of business from India to overseas markets. “Already open interest in Nifty is more in Singapore compared to India though it is a product based on Indian stocks," it said in the letter.

According to Anmi, the spike in peak margin will bring change in market behaviour by shifting from future to option buying and a shift in the mind-set of people gravitating more towards options trading and moving away from stock/index futures and stock options. The brokers body said that higher margins would also imply prolonged carry forward of loss making trades giving a false sense of security. Due to the shift, hedging opportunities have seen a dip due to lower volumes in capital market and commodity markets have been greatly impacted.

Anmi hopes that the regulating authorities will consider our suggestions and bring the peak margin back within the band of 25% to 33.33% from the current rate of 50%.

