Brokers body asks Sebi to reconsider 100% levy on day trade peak margins

The concerns raised by Anmi is related to Sebi’s new mandate in margin trading which was brought into effect last year in a phased manner. From March 1, 2021, Sebi hiked the upfront margin requirement to 50% from 25%. The next phase in June is to raise the limit to 75% and ultimately to 100% by September. Under the new system securities lying in clients' demat account cannot be used towards margin payment, instead these need to be pledged with the broker after client authorisation and further re-plegded with clearing corporations and exchanges. The client authorisation is being obtained via one-time password (OTP) and emails. Any shortfall in margin collection will also lead to a penalty for clients and trading members.