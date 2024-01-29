Markets
Brokers divided on longer trading hours in equity derivatives
Summary
- The regulator will also need to consider the views of market infrastructure institutions
Mumbai: The broking community is divided about extending trading hours for the equity derivatives segment but is deliberating it and is expected to reach a decision shortly, said Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
