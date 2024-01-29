Brokers divided on longer trading hours in equity derivatives

The regulator also highlighted the misuse of proprietary trading, wherein brokers are passing off client trades as proprietary trades to evade margin rules and taxes. When an order is placed via a trading terminal it must be clearly sta-ted as a client trade or a proprietary transaction. If a trade is on behalf of a client, the broker needs to collect margins from the client. If a broker tags a trade as being proprietary, the margin requirement will be adjusted from the broker’s funds deposited with the stock exchange as part of networth compliance.