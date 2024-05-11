Brokers reopen doors to FX derivatives as dust settles

The self-declaration for clients of Zerodha, among the largest stock market brokers in India, reads: "Traders acknowledge to have previously engaged in ETCD through Zerodha and intend to continue doing so; to maintain their position limit within $100 million; have underlying exposure which is not hedged in accordance with the RBI directive; upon request by Zerodha, the relevant exchanges (NSE & BSE), or the RBI, provide sufficient evidence of the underlying exposure related to ETCD contracts and furnish the same promptly, if required; and indemnify and hold Zerodha harmless from “any liabilities, losses, damages or costs that may arise in the event the Trader is unable to produce the required evidence...."