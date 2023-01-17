Broking company Angel One declares Rs. 9.60 per share dividend, PAT up 39% in Q32 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Angel One Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹10,781.13 Cr and the company works as a stockbroking company. The brokerage company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) surged 38.62% YoY to ₹228.04 crore in Q3FY23 from ₹164.5 Cr posted in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a net income of ₹759.66 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹605.25 Cr posted in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 25.51%. In the third quarter, the company's clientele climbed by 60.7% to ₹1.25 crore. Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortisation, and taxes (EBDAT) grew from ₹292.6 crores in Q2 FY23 to ₹309.9 crore in Q3 FY23, a 6.8% rise. EBDAT margin for Q3 FY23 was 53.9%.
