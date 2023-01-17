Angel One Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹10,781.13 Cr and the company works as a stockbroking company. The brokerage company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) surged 38.62% YoY to ₹228.04 crore in Q3FY23 from ₹164.5 Cr posted in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a net income of ₹759.66 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹605.25 Cr posted in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 25.51%. In the third quarter, the company's clientele climbed by 60.7% to ₹1.25 crore. Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortisation, and taxes (EBDAT) grew from ₹292.6 crores in Q2 FY23 to ₹309.9 crore in Q3 FY23, a 6.8% rise. EBDAT margin for Q3 FY23 was 53.9%.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared 3rd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 at the rate of Rs. 9.60 per share on equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 per share, as on the Record date. Further, as already intimated, the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, as declared by the Board of Directors shall be Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The dividend shall be paid on or before February 15, 2023 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the closure of business hours of Tuesday, January 24, 2023, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."

According to Angel One's earnings report, its net client base climbed to 12.5 million in Q3 FY23, up 8.1% on a quarterly basis and 60.7% on an annual basis, and its Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) reached ₹14.5 trillion.

On the NSE, the shares of Angel One closed today at ₹1,292.60 apiece level, down by 1.78%m from the previous close of ₹1,316.00. The stock recorded a total volume of 687,270 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 379,071 shares. For the quarter ended December or Q3FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 43.68%, FIIs stake of 17.25%, DIIs stake of 9.27% and a public stake of 29.80%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test