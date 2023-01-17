Broking company Angel One declares Rs. 9.60 per share dividend, PAT up 39% in Q3

The company said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared 3rd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 at the rate of Rs. 9.60 per share on equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 per share, as on the Record date. Further, as already intimated, the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, as declared by the Board of Directors shall be Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The dividend shall be paid on or before February 15, 2023 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the closure of business hours of Tuesday, January 24, 2023, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."