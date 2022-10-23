With a market capitalization of ₹16,194.32 crore, ICICI Securities Ltd. is a mid-cap corporation that provides financial services. A division of ICICI Bank Limited is ICICI Securities Limited (I-Sec) serves clients ranging from individual and institutional investors through its four business areas: broking, financial product distribution, wealth management, and investment banking. The firm has released its Q2 results, and the board of directors has also announced a dividend of ₹9.75 per share.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has approved “Payment of interim dividend of ₹9.75 (Rupees Nine and Seventy Five Paise only) per equity share of face value of ₹5/- each to the shareholders of the Company whose names shall appear in the Company's Register of Members as at the close of business hours on the record date i.e. November 1, 2022 as well as to those beneficial holders as registered in the records of Depositories as at the close of business hours on the record date. Please note that the interim dividend will be paid to the Shareholders on or before November 19, 2022."

On a consolidated basis, the company a total revenue of ₹8,656 Cr in Q2-FY23 compared to ₹8,566 Cr in Q2FY22 represents a YoY growth of 1% and in Q1-FY23 the company had reported net revenue of ₹7,948 Cr which represents a QoQ growth of 9%. The company reported total operating expenses of ₹3,539 Cr in Q2-FY23 compared to ₹3,276 Cr in Q2-FY22 representing a YoY growth of 8% and in Q1-FY23 the company had reported net operational expenses of ₹3,274 Cr which represents a QoQ growth of 8% if compared to Q2FY23. In Q2-FY23, the company reported total expenses of ₹4,621 Cr, up by 20% YoY from ₹3,857 Cr in Q2-FY22 and up by 8% QoQ from ₹4,278 Cr in Q1-FY23. In Q2-FY23, the company reported a Profit before tax (PBT) of ₹4,035 Cr down by 14% YoY from ₹4,709 Cr in Q2-FY22 but up by 10% QoQ from ₹3,670 Cr recorded in Q1-FY23. The company reported a net profit of ₹3,004 Cr in Q2-FY23 compared to ₹3,512 Cr in Q2-FY22 representing a YoY fall of 14% and QoQ growth of 10% from ₹2,736 Cr reported in Q1-FY23.

"We had a satisfactory quarter and are progressing well on our articulated strategy of pursuing long-term sustainable growth by continuing to diversify in favour of non-broking business. For this, we are investing in right kind of products, services, partnerships. Today, broking revenue is about a third of our overall revenue, against two thirds a couple of years back," Vijay Chandok, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Securities, said.

The shares of ICICI Securities Ltd closed on Friday at ₹502.35 apiece, down by 0.86% from the previous close of ₹506.70. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 372,185 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 176,439 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 36.43% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.86%, FIIs holding of 7.43%, DIIs holding of 6.24% and public shareholding of 11.47%.