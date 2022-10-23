Broking company declares 9.75 per share dividend, PAT falls 14% in Q2

On a consolidated basis, the company a total revenue of ₹8,656 Cr in Q2-FY23 compared to ₹8,566 Cr in Q2FY22 represents a YoY growth of 1% and in Q1-FY23 the company had reported net revenue of ₹7,948 Cr which represents a QoQ growth of 9%. The company reported total operating expenses of ₹3,539 Cr in Q2-FY23 compared to ₹3,276 Cr in Q2-FY22 representing a YoY growth of 8% and in Q1-FY23 the company had reported net operational expenses of ₹3,274 Cr which represents a QoQ growth of 8% if compared to Q2FY23. In Q2-FY23, the company reported total expenses of ₹4,621 Cr, up by 20% YoY from ₹3,857 Cr in Q2-FY22 and up by 8% QoQ from ₹4,278 Cr in Q1-FY23. In Q2-FY23, the company reported a Profit before tax (PBT) of ₹4,035 Cr down by 14% YoY from ₹4,709 Cr in Q2-FY22 but up by 10% QoQ from ₹3,670 Cr recorded in Q1-FY23. The company reported a net profit of ₹3,004 Cr in Q2-FY23 compared to ₹3,512 Cr in Q2-FY22 representing a YoY fall of 14% and QoQ growth of 10% from ₹2,736 Cr reported in Q1-FY23.

