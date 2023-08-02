Brookfield India Real Estate Trust raises over ₹2,300 crore through QIP1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:48 PM IST
The proceeds from the placement will be directed toward financing the announced acquisition of two large commercial assets from Brookfield Asset Management’s private real estate funds.
The Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on 2 August announced that it has completed raising over ₹2,300 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of Units.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×