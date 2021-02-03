Brookfield REIT IPO subscribed 15% on Day 1

Mumbai: The ₹3800 crore initial public offer (IPO) of Brookfield REIT subscribed 15% on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The public offer received bids for 1.15 crore units against the IPO size of over 7.62 crore units, according to data available on the exchanges.

Brookfield REIT will be third real estate investment trust to be listed on the bourses in India after the IPO, but the only 100% institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle, aims to raise ₹3,800 crore through its public issue. Of which, it already garnered ₹1,710 crore from anchor investors yesterday.

Brookfield India REIT has an issue price of ₹274 to ₹275 per unit. Currently, BPG Holdings Group, an entity of Brookfield, holds a 99% stake in the REIT.

Brookfield is offering 1.4 crore square feet of its portfolio in the REIT and proposing to reduce its shareholding in the same to 54% post-issue.

Bulk of the commercial properties are buildings leased out to technology, finance, financial technology, media and other service-sector players, especially multinationals, for long term leases.

Bank of America, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley are managing the IPO.

Tushar Rane Executive Director, Knight Frank India said “Brookfield REITs offering is a great indicator of the strong future that commercial real estate has in India.

"After the successful listing of Embassy and Mindspace REITs, this rides high on the long -term investor confidence. The commercial office space segment has been growing from strength to strength over the past few years with sustained growth in rentals across prime business districts. We expect this momentum to regain in the near future which would encourage more participants to enter the REITs market" he added.

Analysts at Reliance Securities expect saving on finance cost should aid the company to generate positive net distributable cash flows from FY22E onwards to the tune of ₹660 crore and ₹700 crore in FY22E and FY23E, respectively which offer yield of 8%.

